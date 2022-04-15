ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attack ads continue to flow in GOP Senate race

By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
 2 days ago

With early voting already under way and just over three weeks until the May 3 primary elections, candidates and political groups involved in the race to be the next U.S. senator from Ohio are continuing to escalate their attacks on one another.

According to data from OpenSecrets.com , which tracks spending for political races all over the country, Ohio’s Senate race has become the second-most expensive nationwide for outside spending groups, behind only Pennsylvania’s.

Spending by political action committees is up to more than $19.4 million, all on the Republican side of the race. That number is almost double the $10.4 million figure reported in early March. PACs have spent just over $13 million in favorable advertising and about $6.4 million in attack ads against GOP candidates.

The GOP field hoping to succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, includes author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, former Ohio Republican Party chairman Jane Timken, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, state Sen. Matt Dolan (R., Chagrin Falls), investment banker Mike Gibbons, and businessmen Neil Patel and Mark Pukita.

Mr. Gibbons, who has consistently been atop recent polls along with Mr. Mandel, has committed $10 million to getting his message out on the airwaves. His campaign posted a flurry of new ads online earlier this week, and he has also become a recent target of PAC spending.

Two ads released by the Pro-Mandel USA Freedom Fund and the Pro-Timken Ohio Leads PAC go after Mr. Gibbons by claiming he reaped the financial benefits of outsourcing Ohio jobs to China through his investments.

The Gibbons campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the ads, but Mr. Gibbons has previously said he expected more attacks when his poll numbers began to rise.

“We’re first in the polls, and pretty much everybody’s pounding on me 24/7,” he said during an interview last month.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gibbons is targeting Ms. Timken and Mr. Vance in an ad posted this week that claims the two candidates would want to raise taxes if elected.

“Mike Gibbons will fight to end the reckless spending of your tax dollars,” U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.), who has endorsed Mr. Gibbons, said in the ad.

The Vance campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the ad. The Timken campaign released a statement in response.

“This ad is a poor cleanup attempt by Mike Gibbons, who was literally caught on video saying that the middle class doesn’t pay ‘any kind of a fair share’ in taxes but you need them to win an election,” said Mandi Merritt, a Timken campaign spokesman. “Unlike Mike, Jane Timken will never take Ohio’s families and workers for granted and will fight to ensure taxes are cut, not raised.”

Ms. Timken released a new ad Wednesday that spotlighted rising inflation she blamed on President Biden and his Democratic allies.

“It’s time for Congress to balance the budget, just like families in Ohio do,” she said in the ad. “If politicians don’t balance the budget, they shouldn’t get paid.”

Several candidates have been angling an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who has a rally scheduled April 23 in Delaware County north of Columbus. Marc Caputo of NBC News reported Thursday that Mr. Trump is expected to endorse Mr. Vance. The former president confirmed his endorsement of Mr. Vance Friday afternoon.

Mr. Vance was a target during the campaign’s early days of PAC advertising that highlighted his criticisms of Mr. Trump before the latter’s 2016 election.

The Republican primary’s winner will face Nov. 8 the winner from a Democratic field that includes U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan from Warren, Ohio; Morgan Harper, a Columbus-area consumer protection attorney and community organizer, and Traci “TJ” Johnson, a Columbus-area information technology executive.

Mr. Ryan, who is widely regarded as the Democrats’ frontrunner, reacted to Mr. Trump’s potential endorsement of Mr. Vance on Twitter shortly after that report broke.

“Ohio will determine Senate control and we are just ONE POINT ahead of Vance in the polls. We cannot afford to lose this race to an out-of-touch extremist,” he wrote Thursday.

