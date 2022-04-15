Extinction Rebellion block main four bridges in central London including Waterloo and Westminster

Extinction Rebellion activists have formed human barriers to block traffic and close four London bridges, causing significant delays in the capital.

The climate protesters are in the roads outside Westminster , Blackfriars , Waterloo and Lambeth bridges, holding flags and banners declaring a “climate emergency”.

Demonstrators have also been pictured playing bongos and waving banners reading “end fossil fuels now” and “love in action” as queues of traffic form on the first day of the Easter bank holiday.

Videos posted to social media showed a number of Met Police officers at the scene of the protests. A Met spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of demonstrations happening today.

“We are seeing pockets of protest which are causing delays and disruption across central London. A policing operation is in place and officers are on scene and working to manage the impact.”

A message posted to Extinction Rebellion’s Twitter account confirmed the group had once again blocked bridges in the capital.

The tweet added: “We will #RebelForLife till the Government act like its a #ClimateEmergency and end all new oil & gas.

“3 years ago XR made a garden on Waterloo bridge & occupied London. We will go on till we meet our demands.”

A follow-up tweet featuring a video showing protesters blocking the road said the group “have no choice but to disrupt” and that the world is “on track for a catastrophic 3c warming!”

The action comes on the same day that Just Stop Oil, a group of climate activists affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, staged protests at oil depots.

The activists say they arrived in the early hours of Friday at the Kingsbury terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire, as well as the Navigator Oil terminal in Thurrock and Grays oil terminal, both in Essex.

Pictures showed people in orange high-vis jackets on top of oil tankers and blockading roads, while holding signs.

Essex Police said 28 people were arrested on Friday. They were charged with either interfering with a motor vehicle and wilful obstruction of a highway or aggravated trespass. Warwickshire Police said 12 arrests had been made.

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “It is anticipated the road network will be busy today and in the coming days, as people travel and spend time with family and friends during the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Our dedicated officers will continue to work across the weekend to keep Essex moving, keep people safe and minimise disruption to the public.

“We also continue to work closely with our colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service to secure charges where possible.

“As demonstrated this week, if you come to Essex and engage in disruptive and dangerous protest, we will arrest you.”

Warwickshire Police said: “Officers remain at Kingsbury Oil Terminal today and are currently dealing with protest activity after a number of protesters arrived overnight.

“There is minimal impact to the wider community at this time.”

Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been targeting oil terminals in recent weeks as part of their demands that the government stops new oil and gas projects.