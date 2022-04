Illinois Fighting Illini sophomore guard Andre Curbelo has announced he will transfer to the St. John’s Red Storm. While he is originally from Puerto Rico he did play high school basketball in New York and will return to the state to play college basketball after spending two years with the Illinois Fighting Illini. He was a key rotation player for Illinois in their two runs to the NCAA Tournament and should help St. John’s compete to get back there themselves.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO