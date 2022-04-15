ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Two Ardmore athletes sign NLI's

By Kinsey Lee
KTEN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) - Two Ardmore athletes sign their national letters of intent Thursday...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
McPherson Sentinel

Relaxed play leads to soccer success for girls soccer

SALINA, Kansas – Expectations were high for the McPherson High School soccer team at the start of the season, and they were ranked No. 2 in class 4A-1A. Although the Bullpups like the high expectations and the eyes on their team, it may have led to a tense start to their season.
MCPHERSON, KS
Kait 8

Marion alum Detrick Reeves Jr. commits to Arkansas State men’s basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another NEA native will suit up for Arkansas State men’s basketball next season. Logan (IL) freshman guard Detrick Reeves Jr. announced Thursday night that he committed to the Red Wolves. He played in 22 games for the Volunteers in the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, & 1.2 assists per game. His best performance was a 16 point outing vs. Lewis & Clark on December 15th.
JONESBORO, AR
KXII.com

BBQ State Championship comes to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - > It would be difficult to find a better smelling parking lot than the Elk Club on Saturday afternoon as some of the best BBQ cooks in the country gathered in Ardmore for the Elks Club and Shriner BBQ cook off. “This is a great competition,...
ARDMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Ardmore, OK
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Ardmore, OK
KSNT News

Topeka Tennis Association announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tennis Association is hosting its 5th Hall of Fame ceremony. Seven tennis greats will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Gail Johnson Johnson operated The Racket Shop in Topeka from 1951-1974. He’s a founding father of the Topeka Tennis Club, which is now known as the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Shockers land SEC talent, Rojas in transfer portal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Isaac Brown and the Shockers received some good news via the transfer portal. Alabama senior forward James Rojas announced on social media, Sunday, that he is transferring to Wichita State. “Bama Nation, I have absolutely Loved my time in Tuscaloosa,”Rojas said on Instagram. “Being a part of winning an SEC championship, going […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy