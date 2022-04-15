No River Festival In 2022, But Join Us For Cambridge Arts Ripple Festival

Nailah Randall-Bellinger and RootsUprising perform ‘Initiation—In Love Solidarity’ Dance At Multicultural Arts Center on March 25, 2022. (Craig Bailey photo)

As part of Cambridge Arts' continuing efforts to keep our audiences healthy during covid, we will not be presenting the River Festival in 2022. Instead, Cambridge Arts is producing the Ripple Festival, a series of smaller in-person performances and arts markets rippling out into Cambridge neighborhoods in the spirit of the River Festival. This year-long series of events builds on the Stream Festival, a virtual version of the River Festival that Cambridge Arts presented during the first two years of the pandemic. Ripple Festival events celebrate the arts, employ local artists and bring us together, while maintaining smaller audiences and other covid safety precautions.

City Night Readings Series each Friday in May

Hear the latest in Cambridge poetry or share your own writing at the City Night Readings Series each Friday in May, produced by Cambridge poet Jean-Dany Joachim and Cambridge Arts. Joachim’s long-running City Night series brings together poets, writers, performers and lovers of literature for evening readings. Join us May 6, 13, 20 and 27 at The Little Crêpe Café, 102 Oxford St., Cambridge. Each evening will have featured readers at 7 p.m., preceded by an open mic reading at 6 p.m. Each event is free and open to all.

Cambridge Jazz Festival

The Cambridge Jazz Festival returns on July 30 and 31 at Danehy Park, Cambridge, produced by the Cambridge Jazz Foundation in partnership with Cambridge Arts.

Nailah Randall-Bellinger’s ‘Initiation—In Love Solidarity’

Nailah Randall-Bellinger And RootsUprising presented “Initiation—In Love Solidarity" (pictured at top) at Cambridge's Multicultural Arts Center on March 25. The presentation was a 2-part dance journey that explored the remembering of the Middle Passage as a means to reclaiming Black humanity. Learn more here.