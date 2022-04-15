ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

No River Festival In 2022, But Join Us For Cambridge Arts Ripple Festival

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0FdY_0fALjSoa00

Nailah Randall-Bellinger and RootsUprising perform ‘Initiation—In Love Solidarity’ Dance At Multicultural Arts Center on March 25, 2022. (Craig Bailey photo)

As part of Cambridge Arts' continuing efforts to keep our audiences healthy during covid, we will not be presenting the River Festival in 2022. Instead, Cambridge Arts is producing the Ripple Festival, a series of smaller in-person performances and arts markets rippling out into Cambridge neighborhoods in the spirit of the River Festival. This year-long series of events builds on the Stream Festival, a virtual version of the River Festival that Cambridge Arts presented during the first two years of the pandemic. Ripple Festival events celebrate the arts, employ local artists and bring us together, while maintaining smaller audiences and other covid safety precautions.

City Night Readings Series each Friday in May

Hear the latest in Cambridge poetry or share your own writing at the City Night Readings Series each Friday in May, produced by Cambridge poet Jean-Dany Joachim and Cambridge Arts. Joachim’s long-running City Night series brings together poets, writers, performers and lovers of literature for evening readings. Join us May 6, 13, 20 and 27 at The Little Crêpe Café, 102 Oxford St., Cambridge. Each evening will have featured readers at 7 p.m., preceded by an open mic reading at 6 p.m. Each event is free and open to all.

Cambridge Jazz Festival

The Cambridge Jazz Festival returns on July 30 and 31 at Danehy Park, Cambridge, produced by the Cambridge Jazz Foundation in partnership with Cambridge Arts.

Nailah Randall-Bellinger’s ‘Initiation—In Love Solidarity’

Nailah Randall-Bellinger And RootsUprising presented “Initiation—In Love Solidarity" (pictured at top) at Cambridge's Multicultural Arts Center on March 25. The presentation was a 2-part dance journey that explored the remembering of the Middle Passage as a means to reclaiming Black humanity. Learn more here.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Black Arts Matter Festival returns for third year

MADISON – A festival spotlighting diversity in our own backyard is making its return to downtown. It’s about more than entertainment; organizers said the Black Arts Matter Festival is also about education. Returning for its third year, the four-day festival has plenty of events including a national poetry slam, panel discussion, music, dance, and more. However, organizers said the series...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Society
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTVM

National Civil War Museum hosts 20th annual River Blast Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Civil War Museum in Columbus invited families out for a good time as they hosted the 20th annual River Blast Festival. The weekend-long event was full of live entertainment, food trucks, and cannon firing. Soldiers and sailors from came to perform a re-enactment of...
COLUMBUS, GA
Coast News

Join us for annual LGBTQI ‘Pride by the Beach’ festival

The North County LGBTQII Resource Center, advocates for the diverse LGBTQI community, is proud to present its Pride by the Beach program and festival, held in person this year on June 11, 2022. Pride by the Beach is a program of the North County LGBTQI Resource Center and actively supports...
OCEANSIDE, CA
ARTnews

$409.8 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Ceiling Goes Unsold, Baltimore Museum Selects Contemporary Art Head, and More: Morning Links for April 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DREAM HOUSE. With a new billionaire reportedly being minted every 26 hours, you might think someone would would want to acquire a sprawling villa in Rome with the only known ceiling fresco by Caravaggio. But that, apparently, is not the case—at least at its current price. As the Guardian reports, the 30,000-plus-square-foot Villa Aurora drew not one bid  at a Thursday sale with an asking price of €377 million (about $409.8 million). It also did not draw any bidding at €471 million ($511.9 million) in January. It will now...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Bailey
WJHG-TV

The Flluxe Arts Festival makes art come alive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Flluxe Arts Festival is back in downtown Panama City for its second year. This year the festival will have music, street chalk installations, artisanal vendors, local food, and more. Artists will be working on their pieces Friday and should be finished on Saturday. The art will be available for everyone to see as long as weather and other elements permit.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Damp and delayed opening for Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): WKRG News 5’s Devon Walsh featured artist Emily Taylor Fendig from St. Simons Island, Georgia at the festival.  Fendig grew up in Mobile and spent time along the Eastern Shore as a child. Her paintings feature coastal scenes using acrylics. Fendig brought several paintings of the Fairhope Pier and the clock in […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
Henrico Citizen

River Road Presbyterian Church to host Palm Festival April 9

In honor of Palm Sunday, River Road Presbyterian Church will host a Palm festival Saturday, April 9 at 8960 River Road. There will be food, games and ponies for children to ride, as well as a food drive to support the Feed More program, which assists Central Virginians in need. Both children and family members of the area are invited to attend the celebration.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Poetry#Dance#Love Solidarity#Cambridge Arts
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Is Launching Another Digital Art Auction, This Time on the Art Before NFTs

Click here to read the full article. Sotheby’s is launching the third edition of its Natively Digital series next week, titled Natively Digital 1.3: Generative Art. Natively Digital 1.3, which opens for bidding on April 18, focuses primarily on early digital art, specifically generative art and early pioneers like Chuck Csuri and Roman Verostko. The first two iterations, which took place in June and October of last year, focused on NFTs made by contemporary digital artists who had already found success in the NFT community, such as Mad Dog Jones or Pak. Highlighted in the Natively Digital 1.3 sale is Vera Molnár,...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $36 Million London Penthouse Has a Private Bar Hidden in the Eaves

Click here to read the full article. 9 Millbank truly captures the essence of British style. Home to 1920s industrialist offices that have been transformed into sumptuous apartments—including the manor home-style Conrad unit, just listed for $35.8 million—the Grade II-listed building, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is located in Westminster, what some might consider the epicenter of London. The residences overlook the River Thames and the Houses of Parliament, while landmarks like Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and Lambeth Palace are just a stone’s throw away. Even better, there are many pieces of history found within 9 Millbank, too.  The building itself...
WORLD
WPRI

The Rhode Home: Kids furniture, Wickford Art Festival

Tuesday morning in “The Rhode Home”, we caught up with Brian C. O’Malley of the Wickford Art Festival and NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NBC News

Witches look to restore reputation after centuries of persecution

A new campaign is working to restore the reputation of witches, a group that has been persecuted throughout history, with Scotland’s first minister calling medieval witch trials an “injustice on a colossal scale.” NBC News’ Savannah Sellers has the details on the feminist movement within the witch community.April 11, 2022.
SOCIETY
NME

Electronic music museum criticised for lack of diversity

The newly opened Museum of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) has been criticised for a lack of diversity. An open letter published on the day of the museum’s opening (April 6) took aim at the Frankfurt-based museum for being too male-dominated, for lacking in diversity and for not sufficiently recognising techno’s Black roots (via MixMag).
MUSEUMS
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

19
Followers
917
Post
623
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

Comments / 0

Community Policy