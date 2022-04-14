Cambridge Hosts Outreach Event for Fair Housing Month

In honor of National Fair Housing Month, the City’s Housed In Cambridge Team is hosting drop-in hours on Friday, April 29, 2022, 9:30 a.m.– 11:30 a.m. at the Main Library Community Room (449 Broadway) to answer questions and provide information about housing resources in Cambridge.

Over the past year, City staff have hosted a series of outreach events and webinars to share information on topics such as housing rights, affordable housing opportunities, eviction prevention, financial literacy, and consumer protection. In March, Housed In Cambridge hosted a panel discussion on housing rights featuring the Cambridge Human Rights Commission and the Office of the Attorney General.

The full library of Housed in Cambridge webinars is available on YouTube.

All videos are captioned and with subtitled versions of select webinars available in Portuguese, Chinese, Arabic, and Spanish.

This year marks the 54th anniversary of the federal Fair Housing Act, landmark legislation making it illegal to discriminate in housing transactions based on:

Race

Color

National Origin

Religion

Sex(including gender identity and sexual orientation)

Disability

Family status

The Cambridge Human Rights Commission enforces the City’s Fair Housing Ordinance, Chapter 14.04. The City’s Ordinance, like state law, also prohibits discrimination based on source of income (receiving public assistance) as well as age and military status.

To learn more about your rights and options if you think you have been discriminated against, reach out to the Cambridge Human Rights Commission at (617) 349-4396.