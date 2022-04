Canadians, transfers, and Canadian transfers have worked well for Dana Altman before. It looks like he may be looking to go that route once again. Former Colorado Buffalo guard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, a Toronto native, has told Jon Rothstein that he plans on visiting Oregon and Ohio State. The 6-foot-2 Barthelemy, who was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of high school, had a breakout season in 2021-22 as he averaged 11 points a game and shot nearly 35 percent from the three-point line. The improvement from his freshman season to this past year was noticeable. Barthelemy played in every game as...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO