Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe Opera Guild Announces Date Change For Maestro Joe Illick’s Musical Preview Of Santa Fe Opera 2022 Season

 1 day ago

The Santa Fe Opera Guilds (SFOG) Program of Maestro Joe Illick’s Musical Preview of the Santa Fe Opera’s 2022 Season has been changed from April 27 to 3 p.m. June 14, on...

