Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Puts the Blue Jays on His Back… Again

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been an outstanding start to the 2022 Major League Baseball season for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays. Opening the year with an emotional come-from-behind 10-8 victory over the Texas Rangers, and a 2-1 series win, the Jays moved on to New York, where they have won...

