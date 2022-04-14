Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Puts the Blue Jays on His Back… Again

JFtC Brings You Blue Jays Coloured Snapshots Of The MLB Landscape. This week, the first MLB roster restrictions due to Canadian COVID protocols and more!. * Prior to their three game series in Toronto, the Oakland Athletics placed catcher Austin Allen and relievers AJ Puk and former Blue Jay Kirby Snead on the Restricted List. While MLB players are not required to publicly disclose their vaccination status, it does not take a calculator to add up the assumptions that these 3 players do not meet the required vaccination standards to allow for travel to Canada. Snead is a particularly puzzling case, as he was on the 40-man roster prior to his inclusion in the Matt Chapman trade and Toronto had reported 100% of their roster was fully vaccinated.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO