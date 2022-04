The No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers are going to have their hands full in the first round against the No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Toronto has a unique home court advantage in this series, as Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle won’t be able to play in Toronto since he has refused to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

