Lufkin, TX

Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston

By Press Release
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUFKIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on a felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity. Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin, is...

www.kltv.com

Related
KLTV

2 charged in death of Lufkin man found in burned home

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Two people have been charged with murder in connection to the death of a Lufkin man whose body was found in a burned home in Jasper. According to Jasper police, on Mar. 22, Jasper PD investigators presented warrants before Judge Robert Jackson for Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity – Murder (F1) for both Courtney Breanne Minter-McMullen, 32, and her boyfriend Paul James Taucer, 34, in relation to the death of Rexie Roy McMullen Jr., 57. Both Minter-McMullen and Taucer have been arraigned by Judge Mike Smith and bond has been sent at $1.5 million on the murder charge for each individual.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
TODAY.com

Texas woman says hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Gilmer man sentenced to 60 years for stealing copper wire from power substation

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A man pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief charges and was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison. on Monday. Christopher Robertson, 35, reached a plea deal in court today. He pleaded guilty to disrupting an Upshur County power station to steal the copper wire from inside. Judge Dean Fowler sentenced him to 50 years plus 10 due to his prior criminal history which enhanced his punishment, according to the district attorney’s office.
GILMER, TX
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
WJHG-TV

Man wanted for questioning in connection with shots fired

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators are looking for a man for questioning in connection with shots fired in Okaloosa County Monday. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are trying to find Dadrian Agosto, 21, of Fort Walton Beach. Deputies are also looking for a car they believe was...
KLTV

Gentry Parkway murder suspect still on the run, police asking for tips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are still looking for a second murder suspect in the March 26 shooting death of a Tyler man, Anthony Wilson, 53, inside a home on Gentry Parkway. Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, 19, of Tyler, has a warrant for first-degree murder. His bond has been set...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: Suspect wanted in connection with fatal shooting of man, 31, arrested

DETROIT – A woman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Saturday has been arrested, Detroit police said Sunday. Investigators were looking for Shanitra Newson, 29, after the father of their son was fatally shot Saturday afternoon. Police say that at about 4:10 p.m., the 31-year-old man was shot at a home on Bringard Drive near Gratiot Avenue.
KLTV

Resources in Tyler to get food or replenish spoiled food from power outages

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Smith County, many people still found themselves without power Thursday. There are resources in Tyler and Smith County that those impacted can use. Every day, including weekends, at 4:30 p.m. the Salvation Army of Tyler has a to-go meal for anyone who needs it, according to Captain Jeremy Walker. (633 N. Broadway Avenue Tyler, TX 75702)
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
KLTV

Tree On Home In Tyler

Four of Tyler Legacy’s student-athletes have signed their national letters of intent. Jamey Boyum spoke with Todd Lockwood whose stepfather, Walter Joe Robinson, rode out Tuesday night’s storm in a mobile home in Gladewater. A tree fell close to his home and the root ball pushed Robinson’s home into the air while he was inside it.
KLTV

Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler

While many were off work and out of school for Good Friday, cleanup continued in Tyler’s historic Azalea District. The sound of chainsaws and machinery echoed throughout the area’s brick streets as crews worked to clear debris from homes, yards, and streets. CDC reports STDs including gonorrhea, syphilis...
CBS Minnesota

Man Found With Gunshot Wound To Head Off E. Lake Street In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 45-year-old man was found shot in the head on a Minneapolis street just after midnight Sunday. Officers were called to the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South, just off East Lake Street in the Phillips community, just after 12:30 a.m., and they arrived to find the victim laying in the street. (credit: CBS) Investigators say “at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle” before the shooter fled. No one is in custody. Anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
