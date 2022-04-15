K-State rallies to upset No. 7 Texas 8-5

Nick Goodwin hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Kansas State its first lead Thursday evening in a come-from-behind 8-5 upset of No. 7 Texas.

The Wildcats (16-16, 2-8 Big 12) hit a total of four homers as they rallied from a 5-1 deficit by scoring the final seven runs of the game.

“I’m proud of our guys for staying with it and being resilient,” said K-State head coach Pete Hughes. “...They go down 5-1, still keep playing. Pretty mature approach to being down and not playing the greatest the last week. A lot of guys allowed us to do that.”

Dylan Phillips hit solo home runs in the fourth and the sixth innings. At the time of his second, he accounted for all of the Wildcats’ runs and RBIs and half of their hits, as Texas starting pitcher Pete Hansen (6-1) stifled their bats in the early going.

Hansen struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced and held K-State to three hits through the first five innings. He entered the game with the second-best ERA and opponent batting average in the Big 12.

“That kid’s really good,” Hughes said. “He’s done that to everybody. But stay with it. Stay with the game plan. It’ll come to you. … It could have went the other way down 5-1, not much offense going. Just stayed with it. That’s why Dylan Phillips is so valuable.”

Phillips’ second home run cut the Longhorns’ lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth. Then Justin Mitchell doubled with two outs and Cole Johnson singled to make it 5-3.

Jeff Heinrich led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer and Cameron Uselton doubled to right center. Josh Nicoloff bunted but Texas tagged out Brendan Jones — who came in to pinch run for Uselton — as he advanced to third.

Dominic Johnson walked and Phillips hit into what should have been an inning-ending double play, but an error on the exchange between Longhorns shortstop Trey Taltine and second baseman Mitchell Daly allowed Nicoloff to tie the game.

That chased Hansen from the game after one of the worst starts of his career.

With runners at the corners, one out and a new pitcher into the game, Hughes planned to have Goodwin swing away at the first pitch and then bunt on a safety squeeze play. But after seeing Goodwin put “an unbelievable swing” on a slider from new pitcher Jared Southard and foul it off, Hughes changed his mind.

“After putting a good swing on a hanging slider, I kind of figured he’d be coming back with a fastball,” Goodwin said. “I was sitting fastball, looking for a pitch that I could hit through the infield or even into the outfield and drive in a run. I just happened to hit it really well.”

Goodwin crushed the ball and drove it well past the left-center field fence to put K-State up 8-5.

Griffin Hassall got the start for the Wildcats and allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. Tyson Neighbors (1-0) won the first game of his K-State career after pitching 1 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball.

Connor McCullough — who is slated to start Saturday — made his second career relief appearance and picked up the save by allowing no runs or hits in 1 2/3 innings, including just two pitches in the eighth to coax and inning-ending double play.

Hughes said he’d planned to do whatever it took to get the series-opening win, even if that meant bringing in McCullough on three days’ rest and with another planned start two days away.

McCullough was sitting on a couch in the clubhouse writing a scouting report for Saturday when he got the unexpected call to the bullpen to serve as the closer.

“It was actually a lot more fun,” he said. “Pitching is pitching though. Just go out there and throw strikes, and that’s what I did.”

The win was important for K-State to flush away last weekend’s “emotional” series sweep by Texas Tech and to set the tone for the Friday and Saturday games against the Longhorns (25-11, 5-5 Big 12).

“The main focus is coming here and doing the same thing tomorrow,” Phillips said. “Yeah, this one feels great, but at this point in the year, we need to start stacking up some wins. So we’re going to build on tonight with that confidence and use it for tomorrow.”

Fortunately for the Wildcats, it seems no one has trouble getting up to play Texas.

“No one here likes the Longhorns and that group of guys that came in are pretty cocky guys,” Goodwin said. “I mean, they expected to win all three of these games, so to win that first one is huge and it feels really good.”

K-State and Texas played Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. This paper went to press after the start of those games.

Check themercury.com over the weekend or in Monday and Tuesday’s editions of The Mercury for results from those games.