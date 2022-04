After rejecting a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton may be considering recording a rock album of her own. “Dolly Parton is not lying when she said she would love to do a rock album” a source reportedly close to Parton revealed. “She would absolutely enlist family like Miley and her music peers to get it done. She thinks it would be a fun challenge and she could actually work with other rock icons to make an album that nobody would expect but what everybody would want. Don’t be surprised if she puts something together and hit up the studio soon to figure it all out.”

