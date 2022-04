Click here to read the full article. During the early 1990s, long before “SNL,” Molly Shannon conned her way into a small part on “Twin Peaks.” When starting out in Hollywood, the “Saturday Night Live” alum used a fake name (Liz Stockwell) and pretended to work for playwright David Mamet. Shannon’s pal Eugene Pack co-ran the “Mamet Scam,” which ultimately led to Shannon appearing on David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” “We were trying to figure out how we were going to get in the door as actors,” Shannon wrote in her memoir, “Hello Molly!,” available from HarperCollins on April 12. “How were we...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO