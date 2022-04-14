ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloyd Mayweather's 21-year-old daughter, Iyanna, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of one of rapper NBA YoungBoy's children, ET has confirmed. ET has learned that Iyanna pleaded guilty in Houston court on Wednesday. She faces...

www.whas11.com

The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Intimate Partner Violence#Deadly Weapon#State
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Easter Sunday Shooting In Reading: Police

One person was killed in a shooting in Reading on Easter Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers found a gunshot victim on the 500 block of North Sixth Street near Greenwich Street around 1:45 p.m., Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said. The man — later identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Negrón —...
READING, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend booked into Santa Rosa County Jail

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Marcus Spanevelo, the ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail late Easter night. According to the Santa Rosa County jail inmate records, Spanevelo is charged with destroying evidence and obstructing a criminal investigation. Cassie Carli and her daughter, Saylor, went missing from Navarre Beach […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly Shooting At Lauderhill Apartment Complex

LAUDERHILL (CBS Miami) — Lauderhill Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex early Monday morning. Officers were sent to the Lauderhill Point Apartment Building in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street shortly before midnight. According to police, they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When they arrived they found a man deceased in the parking lot near a vehicle. Detectives focused their investigation on a black sedan with multiple bullet holes on it. The car was towed from the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (964) 493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
WHAS 11

Judge won't dismiss murder charge against husband of missing Indiana native

SALIDA, Colo. — A Colorado judge has denied a motion to dismiss a murder charge against the husband of a former Indiana teacher who has been missing for nearly two years. Suzanne Morphew was last seen in May 2020, and authorities say she's presumed dead. Her husband, Barry, is charged with her murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempt to influence a public official.
INDIANA STATE
Financial World

God of War actor arrested on pedophilia charges

The actor after whom the Kratos model was animated ended up in custody on charges of explicitly exchanging messages of sexual content with a minor. Kratos from God of War is a character embodied by several actors. And we do not mean the various actors who lent him a voice in the games, but also the actors who played Kratos' movements in the game.
PUBLIC SAFETY

