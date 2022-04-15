ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million

By A.J. Nwoko
WHSV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A year after the shooting death of her 18-year-old son by State troopers LaToya Benton is taking legal matters into her own hands. “I’m not going to give up! don’t even know what I’m doing per se I just now I’m fighting for my son,” Benton...

