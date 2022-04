Click here to read the full article. Two days after Arcade Fire announced their upcoming album WE — and hours after the band staged a surprise show in New York City — longtime member Will Butler, the younger brother of founding member Win Butler, revealed he has left the band “Hi friends— I’ve left Arcade Fire,” Butler wrote in a series of tweets Saturday. “I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.” Hi friends—I’ve...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO