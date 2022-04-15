Campaign Launched to Expand Robotics Program

Give your kids the freedom to learn robotics and programming with the bitsyBot fun-size educational robot kit. With an easy-to-use design, this pint-sized robot measures just 4 inches tall. It has a programmable arm that makes learning robotics fun for all ages. This adorable little gadget offers endless entertainment and an approachable introduction to programmable robots. At the touch of a button, kids and adults alike will learn programming. In fact, you can program it to play with blocks, interact with humans, and cooperate with other robots. Additionally, you’ll enjoy straightforward and uncomplicated assembly using the basic tools included. Begin learning right away, and you don’t even need a computer or tablet! Overall, bitsyBot has an easy-to-build and easy-to-use design in an affordable package, making programming more accessible.

ELECTRONICS ・ 27 DAYS AGO