ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Campaign Launched to Expand Robotics Program

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechPoint Foundation for Youth has begun a campaign to expand its after-school State Robotics Initiative into classrooms to encourage an extra 1,000 Hoosier girls and children of color toward careers in tech. The foundation says SRI is its largest program, with 24,000 students participating. The program is designed to...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

University of Idaho Launches Food Delivery Robot Service

(TNS) — Food delivery robots are now carrying online orders across the University of Idaho's campus. UI's new dining provider, Chartwells Higher Education, partnered with San Francisco-based Starship Technologies in December to bring 15 of the robots to Moscow. They can deliver meals and drinks within a 4-mile radius from several Idaho Eats locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Cravings by Joe.
IDAHO STATE
Gadget Flow

bitsyBot fun-size educational robot kit is 4″ tall and teaches robotics and programming

Give your kids the freedom to learn robotics and programming with the bitsyBot fun-size educational robot kit. With an easy-to-use design, this pint-sized robot measures just 4 inches tall. It has a programmable arm that makes learning robotics fun for all ages. This adorable little gadget offers endless entertainment and an approachable introduction to programmable robots. At the touch of a button, kids and adults alike will learn programming. In fact, you can program it to play with blocks, interact with humans, and cooperate with other robots. Additionally, you’ll enjoy straightforward and uncomplicated assembly using the basic tools included. Begin learning right away, and you don’t even need a computer or tablet! Overall, bitsyBot has an easy-to-build and easy-to-use design in an affordable package, making programming more accessible.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Record

Upper Arkansas Sector Partnership Expands Upskilling Program

Sector Partnership Fosters Collaboration Across the Upper Arkansas Valley. The Upper Arkansas Tourism and Retail Sector Partnership recently announced the expansion of its upskilling program to include: Silver West Feedstore, Florence Brewing Company, City on a Hill Coffee – Cañon City, and Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. With...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy