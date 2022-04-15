ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Men's Lacrosse Preview: Towson

bluehens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article.............................................................. » The Blue Hens are looking for their first Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) win this Saturday versus Towson. The game versus the visiting Tigers is set for noon at Delaware Stadium on Saturday, April 16. Fans should stick around after the game for Fandemonium which will take place in the...

bluehens.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Gabby Garrett’s OT goal lifts Towson women over Hofstra; No. 6 Loyola Maryland women top Army | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action from around the state on Saturday, April 16. Division I women Towson 11, Hofstra 10, OT: Gabby Garrett gave the visiting Tigers a one-goal lead in the fourth quarter. When the Pride tied the game for the eighth time and forced overtime, Garrett answered with the game-winning goal to lift Towson (6-7, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) to victory. ...
TOWSON, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers men’s lacrosse makes move in latest rankings

After an impressive weekend road win in Big Ten play, Rutgers men’s lacrosse moves up three spots in the latest rankings from Inside Lacrosse. Rutgers pulled off an impressive 13-12 win at Michigan on Saturday, upping the Scarlet Knights to 11-2 (3-1 Big Ten) on the season. It was a good bounceback for Rutgers, who lost the previous week at Maryland. With the win, Rutgers moved up three spots and now sits fourth in the nation. Maryland remains the undisputed top team in the poll. Maryland, Rutgers and No. 11 Ohio State make up the three Big Ten teams in the poll. Johns Hopkins is unranked but receiving votes. RelatedSeton Hall Prep defensive back Jaylen McClain talks recent Rutgers football visit The Scarlet Knights close out the season on Saturday against Penn State at SHI Stadium. The Big Ten Tournament, hosted this year by Maryland, begins on May 5. Rutgers is fifth in the nation in the latest RPI update. Maryland, not surprisingly, checks in atop the RPI as well.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Northwestern

Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern overcomes narrow first half, rolls Johns Hopkins

When Northwestern faced Johns Hopkins on Saturday in a Senior Day battle, graduate attacker Lauren Gilbert fittingly stole the show. Gilbert was seemingly everywhere: cutting through the eight-meter arc at lightning speed to help the Wildcats jump to an early 2-0 lead; spinning and dodging past her defender to give NU a 7-6 lead at halftime; sneaking past the crease and diving to the ground to put the Wildcats up 17-9 in the fourth quarter.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Towson, MD
Sports
State
Delaware State
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy