ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Long lost siblings meet for the first time, thanks to an unexpected internet connection

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a reunion two years in the making; an Atlanta woman discovering she has a half brother halfway across the world. On a mid April evening, Pershawn Mattison sat on her front porch, surrounded by family. In the front yard, a large colorful sign reads "Welcome Tommy!" She always...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Slate

My Daughter Never Should Have Gone to Work at a Startup

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Last year, our 28-year-old daughter turned down a job offer for full-time remote work from a reputable, high-paying company because she had just moved to a new city for her long-term boyfriend’s career and didn’t know anyone except him—she was lonely and wanted to be in a work situation in which she would meet people. So she opted for a lower-paying job at a tech startup. At the time, she asked my husband and me for our advice, which she ignored (we advised her to take the higher-paying and more stable job because we were concerned about the instability of a startup). Well, six months in, the tech startup has folded and our daughter is unemployed. She claims she’s burned out from the role (which we believe—she worked 70-hour weeks for six months) and can’t bear the thought of job-searching again right now. She’s living off her savings and her boyfriend’s income, which is sufficient for one person but cannot support two people long term. She’s also been talking to friends who are feeding her all these unreasonable standards for what a job should be. Needless to say, my husband and I are concerned. She’s stopped taking our calls and has withdrawn from reaching out to her siblings as well. I fear she’s depressed and/or so burned out she needs professional help. What’s our role here? We live a thousand miles away and have, until now, enjoyed a pretty close relationship despite the distance.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Connection#Long Lost#Ancestry Com#Covid
MarketWatch

‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

Several years before my father’s death, he offered me and my two siblings each an early “cash gift” from his estate in the amount of whatever the maximum non-taxable amount was at the time. He was an active investor and offered the gift in the form of the stock instead of cash. My siblings took the cash and I decided to take it in stock valued the same as the cash amount.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Refinery29

My Father Disowned Me In His Will — So I Decided To Make My Own

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: My daughter has made me move out

Q My eldest daughter died three years ago. My other daughter has two sons in their early 20s, who both live at home. The youngest is autistic and, for over 20 years, I have supported and helped her with him – often staying with the family. But two weeks ago, my daughter told me to hand back my key and move my things from the room I always thought of as mine. She said I was smothering her by being there on a daily basis. She told me that her eldest son wanted my room because it is bigger than his. This has hit me so hard. Now it feels like I am a stranger in her house. I’ve moved out and live full time with my brother. He’s been kind but my heart is broken. I didn’t think she could be so cruel to me. We now just make polite talk. I miss going to see them every day. I’m 74 and it has affected me badly.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy