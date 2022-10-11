Read full article on original website
Noise-cancelling headphones deal: Bose 700 now nearly half price
You can make a massive 40 per cent saving on Bose's premium wireless noise-cancellers with this Black Friday-beating deal on Amazon.
Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears
No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds...
Bose Solo 5 soundbar gets tasty discount in the 48-hour Amazon sale
You can save a tidy £50 on the Bose Solo 5 soundbar in the Early Access Prime Day sales.
Save 44%! Prime Day deal drops Bose QC Earbuds to new low price
Pick up Bose's brilliant five-star true wireless earbuds for just £140 with this epic Amazon Prime Day 2 deal.
Amazon Just Discounted the Beats Powerbeats Pro Earbuds (and More Headphones) to Their Lowest Price of the Season
Time to upgrade your buds: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and 12 — you can think of it like a second Amazon Prime Day — is finally here this week. There’s no shortage of deals that you can score on the site right this very second, especially if you’re shopping for a pair of top-rated earbuds. That includes one of our favorite headphone brands, Beats by Dre. Whether you’re a fan of the Beats by Dre brand or just in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Amazon’s got a surprise sale right now that...
CNET
New Bose, Lexie Hearing Aid to Enter the Over-the-Counter Market
We'll be entering another world of hearing aids after a new rule from the US Food and Drug Administration goes into effect on Oct. 17, which will allow many hearing aids to be sold over the counter and without a prescription. To get a leg up in the new market,...
The best smart TVs of 2022
TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
PC Magazine
The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Bluetooth and Wireless Speakers
Grab these discounts on speakers from JBL, Amazon, and more right now. Whether you're blasting your favorite jams on the patio or having a solo dance party inside, a top-notch speaker makes all the difference. These days, you don't need massive speaker setups to produce wall-shaking volume; a number of portable Bluetooth devices and smart speakers have impressive audio chops. Some will even withstand poolside splashes.
The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022
The best Wi-Fi routers are easy to use and distribute a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, making sure everyone has the best wireless connection from whatever device they use.
Best cheap wireless earbuds 2022
There are some fantastic pairs of wireless earbuds that also come at a low price, and we've rounded up our favourites.
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless costs just $69 on Prime Day, and it works with everything
A Prime Day deal sees the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox at just $69 — a steep savings over its usual $99 price. And it will work with (almost) every system you own.
CNET
Keep Everything Powered This Prime Day With Up to 44% Off Anker Charging Accessories
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Having a dead phone, tablet or headphones is no fun, but with all of the gadgets we have to charge up these days it can be hard to ensure everything is topped off. The only way to make it easier is to make sure you have the right charging gear to hand and Anker is the go-to brand for all things power for so many folks. As part of the October Prime Day sale, it's also taking as much as 44% off a huge variety of products, from portable batteries and charging cables to wall chargers, power strips, and power stations.
The Verge
Roku launches range of smart home products with partners Wyze and Walmart
Roku has officially announced a lineup of smart home gadgets that includes lighting, plugs, and cameras. The devices, which were “developed in partnership” with the budget-friendly smart home company Wyze, will be sold exclusively through Walmart in the US starting on October 17th. According to Roku, the initial lineup includes smart bulbs (with white and color versions), light strips, indoor and outdoor smart plugs, a video doorbell, a floodlight camera, indoor and outdoor cameras, and an indoor camera that can pan and tilt “to view an entire room.”
Google’s wireless Pixel Buds A-Series sound great, look cute (in Dark Olive), and are 33% off
Google’s Pixel Buds are comfortable to wear for most people, have high-quality audio, and make Google Assistant even more useful with an always-on feature. Each bud is rated for five hours of battery life, with the charging case adding 19 hours on top of that.
Phone Arena
Google brings full 5-band EQ to the Pixel Buds Pro
Introduced earlier this year, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro offer up to 11 hours of battery life and feature ANC (active noise cancellation), which makes them pretty appealing not just for audiophiles, but also for day-to-day users. The fact that they’re priced at $200 gives them an age over its rivals such as the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which cost just a little bit more.
yankodesign.com
This cute and tiny wireless charger design is genius in its simplicity
Wireless charging has been around for many years, but, as usual, it was Apple’s adoption of the technology that finally opened the floodgates for other companies. Naturally, that has given birth to a wide variety of accessories supporting wireless charging, ranging from charging mats to portable power banks. Wireless chargers don’t always have to be complex, though, and there is indeed a pushback against chargers that take up more space than necessary. It might even be possible to actually distill the technology down to its most basic components, such as this a cord for the power and a cylinder. Rather than limiting its functions, however, this minimalist design actually offers a bit more flexibility in the way you can charge your phone wirelessly.
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches
Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, Amazon have some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now during the retailer's second Prime Day of the year — The Prime Early Access Sale. Shop now as Prime Day is only running through Wednesday, October 12.
Grab these excellent Prime Day deals on Anker chargers before they are gone
Now that most phones don’t ship with a charger in the box, you’re free to get the charger of your choice from brands like Anker. You could get an adapter that doesn’t take up a lot of space or one that can charge all your devices simultaneously while also saving you some cash over the first-party options. For this Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has slashed the prices of many Anker wall chargers, power stations, and wireless chargers.
Save big money on Anker's newest charging accessories with these Prime Day deals
New phone or laptop missing a charger? Ready to ditch old underpowered wall adapters? Then get in on these deals for some of the best charging accessories around from Anker.
whathifi.com
Up to 50% off Sennheiser CX Plus wireless earbuds in the Prime Day sale
Premium true wireless earbuds don't come cheap... unless it's Prime Day, that is! Head over to Amazon and you can score the Sennheiser CX Plus buds for just £86.99 (opens in new tab) (33% off) (opens in new tab) or $89.95 (50% off) (opens in new tab). We're big...
