Public Safety

Man facing animal cruelty charges after stuffing 183 animals in freezer, some still alive

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

An Arizona man is facing animal cruelty charges after police found he had shoved 183 animals into a freezer, including some that reportedly were still alive.

Michael Patrick Turland, 43, allegedly filled the cooler with dead dogs, rabbits, birds, lizards, turtles, mice and other animals, according to The Associated Press .

Mohave County deputies found the animals on 3 April during an animal welfare check. A woman called the sheriff's office and complained that she had lent Mr Turland her snakes so that he could breed them, and that he never gave them back. She told them the man then disappeared, and several months later that she received a call from the owner of the property where Mr Turland had been renting. The owner found the freezer full of animals and alerted the original snake owner.

The woman who owned the snake then called the deputies to make the animal welfare check.

The sheriff's office said the animals were kept in a "large-sized chest freezer" and noted that the positioning of the creatures suggested that some were likely alive when they entered the freezer.

Mr Turland was arrested on Wednesday after deputies returned to the property. The sheriff's office has not released a motive for the alleged crimes, but noted that its investigation is ongoing. Deputies are currently on the hunt for his wife, Brooklyn Beck, to question her further.

“When interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive,” the deputies said in a statement.

Ultimately, Mr Turland was charged with 94 counts of animal cruelty. He is currently being held at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.

Comments / 12

Andy Erbz
3d ago

if I was a juror on this case I would ask the judge if he could get the death penalty and to be fed to crocodiles

Reply
9
SmartOne100
2d ago

This man should be punished big time by the law for imposing animal cruelty on any animals. none of this should be tolerated at all. people who are cruel who commit cruelty to this degree will mostly likely continue to commit more cruelty if there Is no punishment for acts such as this. Like this post if you believe that he should be punished for this act of inhumanity against animalsm

Reply
3
The Independent

The Independent

