Music

Why ‘Tumbling Dice’ Was Like ‘Pulling Teeth’ for Rolling Stones

By Corey Irwin
 3 days ago
The Rolling Stones released “Tumbling Dice” on April 14, 1972. Like many Stones classics, the journey to get to that point was a long one. The song began its life in 1969, originally under the title “Good Time Women.”. “It was one of those songs with...

