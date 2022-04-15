Turkey season opens; numbers of birds down

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently announced the season dates for turkey hunting in Georgia. According to a recent press release sent out by Georgia DNR, “Georgia turkey hunting season opens Saturday, April 2, 2022. However, if hunting on public lands, including Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and National Forest land, the season opens on April 9, 2022. Turkey season ends on May 15, 2022”. Turkey season does open this weekend (March 26th) in Georgia for youth hunters 16 years and younger and mobility impaired hunters.
