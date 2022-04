How you doin'! If you remember watching Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel - all the characters of Friends on television - you're going to LOVE this Friends-themed townhouse in Houston, Texas. Like you, I've seen every episode of Friends multiple times and I still cannot get enough of the show. If you're "ON A BREAK" take the time to scroll through the photos below; you will love every detail in this townhouse that you could own...seriously, it's not an AirBnB.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO