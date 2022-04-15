ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Parents, students call for review of safety procedures in wake of deadly Michigan school shooting

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuI6y_0fAIi3BS00
US-shooting-school JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

OXFORD, Mich. — Parents and students called for greater safety measures and transparency at the Michigan high school where four students were fatally shot in a mass shooting last year.

Nearly five months after the massacre at Oxford High School, a group of concerned parents and students said that those who attend the suburban Detroit school still do not feel safe.

"Our children tell us they do not feel safe at school," Lori Bourgeau, a parent of an Oxford student, said Thursday during a press briefing organized by the group Change 4 Oxford. "They don't feel safe using the restroom, they don't feel safe eating in the lunchroom."

The group is calling for an immediate independent expert review of Oxford's student safety procedures, with an updated school safety plan based on the review implemented prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. It is also calling for greater transparency into the school's safety plan and to include students and teachers in the process.

Those who spoke during the emotional event said they have felt like their questions and concerns have not been addressed by the school.

"Just let the students talk," Jeff Jones, the parent of two students at Oxford Community Schools, said during the briefing. "Ask the students what they need. Ask the students what would make them feel safe."

His son, Oxford junior Griffen Jones, charged that new safety measures including clear backpacks and checking IDs at the school's entrance "have done almost nothing." He spoke about what it's been like to be in school in the wake of the deadly shooting.

"Every day I pray that whatever conversation I have with my friends or anyone else isn't my last with them or my last conversation ever," he said. "Every day I pray that I won't die on the high school floor because of the lack of caring they have shown towards me and my friends, the whole student body and teachers."

"I hate waking up certain days because of the anxiety and stress and lack of safety and the thought gets to me sometimes in class and I can't focus," he said. "I don't care about school half the time because most of the time I'm concerned for my safety, my teachers' safety and my friends."

Speakers were critical of school officials' decision last year to decline Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's offer to lead an independent review. Nessel will be speaking with the community on Monday, the group said.

Parents also questioned the district's decision not to go on lockdown after the high school received several threats on Friday.

In response to the group's demands and concerns, Superintendent Ken Weaver said in a statement that the "physical safety and emotional well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority."

"We value all parent and student input and continue to work with our students and parents through these difficult times," he said.

Following the shooting, Weaver said the district has engaged with the community through meetings, phone calls, town halls, forums and surveys.

"Input from our students, staff and families has helped shape and drive our successful return to school plan and our school safety plans," he said. "We have also consulted with mental health experts, security experts and local law enforcement in developing our plans."

Four students were killed in the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021. Seven people, including a teacher, were also injured.

Prosecutors allege that the gunman emerged from a bathroom with a gun and started shooting in a hallway. The suspect, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, allegedly opened fire on students and staff just hours after meeting with school counselors over disturbing drawings depicting a gun, prosecutors said.

A lawsuit alleges that the district failed to heed warning signs before the shooting, which the district has denied.

In the weeks following the shooting, the district announced a zero-tolerance policy toward threats, and that students would be removed from the school until a mental health evaluation could be completed. The district's board of education also approved a resolution to initiate a third-party review of what happened before, during and after the shooting.

The district held a safety meeting with local first responders and government agencies to review safety procedures and protocols in February. Officials reported that student feedback on the clear backpacks "has been positive," and that they are considering continuing using them next school year.

Officials also said they plan to create parent forums "to provide an avenue to share concerns and ideas."

In a letter to the school community on the district's response to Friday's threats, Weaver said they did not want to "put students and staff through any unnecessary psychological trauma by going into a lockdown when it is not warranted."

"I understand the importance to share as much information as possible with our school community during this time of healing," he said.

Crumbley, who was charged as an adult, faces 24 counts, including four first-degree murder counts. Last month, his lawyer told the court that a psychiatric evaluation of the teenager has been completed and a written report of the results is expected to be available in 45 days. He plans to plead insanity, according to court filings.

Crumbley has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for April 21.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have also been charged with involuntary manslaughter after allegedly neglecting or failing to notice warning signs about their son in the months before the shooting. They also allegedly bought their son a 9-mm Sig Sauer pistol as a present just days before he allegedly used it in the shooting.

The Crumbleys have pleaded not guilty to the charges. They are due back in court on April 19 for a pretrial hearing.

ABC News' Will McDuffie and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
ROCHESTER, MI
Shreveport Magazine

“I felt like it was racially motivated”, Teacher forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media

The unidentified teacher was forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media. The sophomore student who recorded part of the incident on her phone said the verbal outburst happened after the educator told students to put their phones and computers away. One of the students didn’t comply and made a joke, which reportedly prompted the outburst.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Safety#School Counselors#Oxford#Oxford High School#Oxford Community Schools
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
LAW
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door

The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
LAW
The Independent

Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas City middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas City middle school. Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city. Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel. Emergency medical workers then transported the student...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
62K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy