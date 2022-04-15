ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

One WR for the Eagles in every round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Glenn Erby
 1 day ago
We’re just two weeks away from the 2022 NFL draft and the Eagles clearly look like a team set to add another wide receiver to the roster.

Philadelphia has had Jameson Williams, Chris Olave, and other top wide receivers in for top-30 visits after striking out on adding a big-named veteran during the free-agent process.

If the Eagles draft a wide receiver in round one, it would mark the third consecutive draft that such a scenario has taken place, and it could mark the end for the 2020 first-round pick.

Philadelphia yearns for an explosive passing game and there are several receivers on the board that can help elevate Jalen Hurts to the next tier as a passer.

With the draft just around the corner, here’s one wide receiver for the Eagles in each round.

First round --Jameson Williams WR Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Williams exploded for Alabama, logging 79 catches in 2021, for 1,572 receiving yards (5th in FBS), and tying for third with 15 receiving touchdowns in 15 starts.

Playing with a frame that’s similar to DeVonta Smith, Williams was named a first-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-SEC receiver and Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nation’s top receiver.

First round -- Chris Olave WR Ohio State

The former Ohio State star caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season, and he’d give quarterback Jalen Hurts another polished route runner to target.

Second round -- Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama

At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Tolbert has the amazing size to match his outstanding speed on the outside.

Third round --Khalil Shakir WR Boise State

Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Shakir stands at 6’0″, 190 pounds, and is a dynamic athlete.

A more refined Quez Watkins, Shakir played in 12 games this past season, catching 77 passes for 1,117 receiving yards, with 7 touchdowns.

Fourth round --Josh Johnson WR Tulsa

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson’s not a burner, but he’s a sure-handed NFL slot receiver who flashes the ability to get downfield.

Fifth round --Bo Melton WR Rutgers

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Melton played 56 games played at Rutgers, and his final season tally of 55 catches was the most by a Scarlet Knight since Leonte Carroo hit that mark in 2014.

Melton finished his Rutgers career with 164 catches for 2,011 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

6th round -- Dontario Drummond WR Mississippi

Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

A fifth-year senior from Laurel, MS, Drummond led the Rebels with 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns this season, including nine catches for 104 yards in the Sugar Bowl.

7th round --Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thornton ran the fastest official 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, clocking a 4.28.

Thornton has visited the Broncos, Packers, and Bears, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

