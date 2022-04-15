ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How to curb food costs and make money-saving meals as inflation rises

By Kelly McCarthy, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftfqh_0fAIakZe00
Daily Shopping In San Mateo County Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

NEW YORK — With inflation at a 40-year high and food costs continuing to rise, it's time to take stock of how we approach cooking to make the most of our money in each meal.

What's the issue

Labor and supply shortages from the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to add a strain on wallets when it comes to price increases on food. Whether it's picking something up for lunch or cooking at home, both index categories have seen steady rises in pricing that has been passed onto consumers.

In March, the overall increase in the food index was one of the three largest contributors to inflation, according to the latest Labor Department report.

The food at home index, which includes groceries, saw a 1.5% jump in the last month. Plus, fresh produce climbed another 1.5% this month after an already 2.3% increase in February for fruits and vegetables. Since the same time period last year, the food at home index has jumped 10% annually, also marking the biggest increase since 1981.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), monthly grocery budgets depend on three factors: The number of people in the household; age and gender of each person; and monthly household budget. The average cost of groceries for U.S. households was $4,942 annually or close to $12 per month, based on 2020 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As people continue to cook more at home amid the pandemic, the demand for ingredients and cost-effective meals has also skyrocketed.

How to curb costs

Leslie Ghize, a consumer strategist expert and executive vice president at business development firm Doneger TOBE, explained to GMA that inflation influences can be broken up into three main categories: "Indicators of sentiment, behavioral changes in consumers and business responses," she said.

For example, the rise of cost on groceries and food has been a catalyst for content creators on TikTok to share smart home cooking hacks.

"TikTok has become a destination for money saving tips and tricks. While thrifting proliferates on FashionTok, food influencers offer penny-pinching ideas like recipes that only require a few ingredients and techniques to help produce last longer," Ghize explained. "Think: storing mushrooms in a paper bag and keeping lettuce in a glass jar."

Recipe for successful at-home meals that stretch your dollar

Savyy home cooks and food creators, cookbook authors, grocery experts and more will curate recipes and food launchpads to iterate on an array of money-saving meals with GMA Food.

Highlighting one main ingredient that is cost effective -- like a bulk pack of chicken thighs -- is the perfect opportunity for recipes that use cooked chicken thighs in three variations to ultimately deliver multiple meals with different flavors and techniques. Like this recipe from cookbook author Ali Slagle that feeds four people with chicken thighs and uses other smart money-conscious ingredients like frozen peas.

Additionally, if the cost of a particular ingredient category, such as pork or beef, is on the rise, expect to find a recipe that instead embraces seasonal produce items that are abundant and more cost-efficient paired with pantry staples like grains and beans.

From buying the right foods in bulk and using an ingredient in its entirety -- stems to leaves -- to purposely cooking more of one dish in batches that can be transformed into a different next day lunch or dinner, these money-saving meals will make the most of any budget.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Cooking#Labor Department#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
KSLTV

Gephardt Busts Inflation: How you can save money on gas fill-ups by buying gift cards

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A dollar is a dollar, right? However, gift cards may be worth a lot more than what they say on the front. And if you play your gift cards right, you might end up slashing the cost of gas on your next fill-up. KSL Producer Sloan Schrage is a bit of a vinyl connoisseur. And as hard as it is to say goodbye to vintage high fidelity gear, he has decided it is time to upgrade from his 1980s stereo system to the latest and greatest. And for Sloan, that means just slightly less vintage.
Daily Mail

Cost of vegetables soars by 75 per cent as inflation strikes Aussie wallets - and the price of meat and chicken is about to increase even MORE

The price of vegetables is set to skyrocket across Australia as the supply chain crisis worsens - with some products to jump as much as 75 per cent. The devastating floods that have hit large parts of the country's east coast combined with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen shortages in a variety of industries, with consumers set to feel the pinch.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ABC News

Inflation surges to 40-year high as food prices spike from groceries to takeout

Inflation is at its highest point in nearly 40 years and the cost of food has steadily climbed month over month across multiple categories from groceries to takeout. The Labor Department announced Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index jumped 8.5% in March compared to a year ago, which is the sharpest increase since December 1981.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

What’s behind the shortages and how to skip soaring prices

SUPPLY chain shortages have been impacting the world for over a year now. Americans have seen grocery stores start to look bare with some even rationing certain products. Though stores may be feeling the brunt of the shortages, online retailers are having trouble getting their customers packaged items, clothing, tools and other home goods.
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living: Food costs rise as farmers struggle

Farmers have said they are struggling to absorb rising costs as food prices for consumers continue to climb. NFU Cymru, which represents many farmers and growers in Wales, said fertiliser costs had doubled in a year, leaving some farmers "struggling to pay bills". Price rises are already reaching customers, with...
AGRICULTURE
Fatherly

How to Save Money During Inflation: 6 Tips From Financial Pros

Bigger housing payments. Skyrocketing gas prices. Higher costs at the grocery store check-out. Right now, consumers are seemingly getting hammered on all sides by inflation. In February, the consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 7.9%. The last time we felt price shocks this bad, Ronald Reagan was in his first term and E.T. was playing in movie theaters.
BUSINESS
CNET

How to Save Money on Car Insurance: 7 Ways To Reduce Your Costs Right Now

Car insurance rates are rising in 2022. Throughout the US, major car insurers are receiving approval for substantial rate increases -- with Geico, Progressive and Allstate leading the way. This trend started at the close of last year, with major insurers raising premiums anywhere from 3% to 12%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Increase 6.6% in March as Inflation Soars to 41-Year High

Click here to read the full article. Consumer prices — including footwear — are still soaring at record highs. Consumer prices rose by 8.5% in March compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from the 7.9% in February (and the 7.5% growth in January) and represented the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in December 1981. Compared to February, prices for March were up 1.2% on top of a 0.8% rise in February. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 6.5% from last year, marking the largest 12-month change since the period...
BUSINESS
WAFB.com

Tips to save money while facing record inflation

Two-year-old Kaden Johnson is honored at a roadside memorial on the Joan R. Greco Memorial bridge, where Johnson was found dead nearly a week ago. Firefighters fight 37-acre fire in Livingston woods. What started as a small backyard fire ended up being a 37-acre fire that Livingston firefighters battled in...
LIVINGSTON, LA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
64K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy