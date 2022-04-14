ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Senate disapproves of Governor Whitmer’s University Appointments

By WCMU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Senate rejected the governor’s appointments to the Western Michigan and Ferris State University Boards of Trustees today. Democrats are accusing Republicans of denying qualified candidates for...

UpNorthLive.com

Governor Whitmer's response on Michigan gas tax bill veto

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Whitmer is addressing gas prices, and the reason she said she plans to veto a bill that would suspend Michigan's gas tax. Michigan's Republican-led legislature passed a bill that would temporarily drop the price of gasoline in Michigan by 27-cents a gallon. The state's tax...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Multiple Legislations Signed by Governor Whitmer Wednesday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday that supports health professionals working in medically underserved communities, combatting the opioid epidemic, along with other legislation. To date, Governor Whitmer has signed over 795 bipartisan bills into law. “Today’s bill signing builds on our momentum bringing Democrats and Republicans together to get things...
MICHIGAN STATE
KSNT News

House, Senate redistricting maps to head to governor’s desk

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas lawmakers are sending their redistricting maps to the governor’s desk. The House passed the state senate map, Substitute for Senate Bill 563, on Wednesday, also adding their map, which passed favorably, with the majority of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle favoring the plan. The House map, called “Free State,” passed […]
TOPEKA, KS
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
