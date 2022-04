I think there was some hope, some small moment of optimism when the new collective agreement was ratified, that MLB owners would just be quiet for a while. Dick Monfort made a fool of himself during negotiations, and in general none of the 30 clubs did much to convince fans they were all that interested in providing a premium product. The CBA got done, we have baseball, can someone please stop putting a microphone in front of Hal Steinbrenner?

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO