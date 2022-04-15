ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Three-year-old Baltimore's girl death's is described as possible 'ritualistic killing'

By Keith Daniels, Tim Swift
WJLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sources close to the investigation into the murder of a three-year-old Baltimore girl said her death may have been a "ritualistic killing." The sources said a bible and other materials were found near the child's body. Police said My'Royal Bennett was killed Friday after a mattress fire inside...

