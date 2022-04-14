ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Letter: Defeat the elites

qctoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republican primaries are a great chance to meet and encourage true grass-root conservatives. If "we the people" of Illinois want to escape from the Illinois disaster of being serfs to the party elite in Chicago and the royalty of the...

qctoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Liberty, IL
City
Justice, IL
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Election#Democrat#American
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Republican candidates lose votes because they lack dignity

Regarding a recent letter to editor (“Biden voters should apologize,” April 7), not only do I refuse to apologize for voting for Joe Biden, but I will not vote for any Republican candidate for any office as long as the face of the GOP is hostile, loud, petulant, confrontational and scapegoating, and continues wrongly to co-opt our nation's flag as the de facto symbol of the party.
CANTON, OH
rolling out

Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
Mic

Democrats are absolutely bungling this Clarence Thomas thing

At this point, it’s fairly incontrovertible that longtime right-wing operator Ginni Thomas, wife of arch-conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, used her position in the uppermost echelons of political power to not only gain access to former President Donald Trump, but to also actively help plan the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection. Whether her ability to influence policy within the Trump camp amounted to power player, or mere wannabe, her proximity to both the executive and judicial branches of government has placed her and her husband at the heart of a long-simmering controversy over Thomas’s role on the bench and his ability to be fair, impartial, and neutral in his judicial work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Democrat lawmaker calls Republicans 'the mouths of a cult' that has no agenda

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., said Republicans have no agenda leading up to the 2022 midterm elections while appearing on MSNBC’s "Alex Witt Reports" on Saturday. Host Cori Coffin spoke with the Pennsylvania lawmaker about the ongoing Jan. 6 committee and highlighted MSNBC analyst John Heilemann’s analysis that Democrats are focusing on Jan. 6 and former President Trump to scare their voters into voting.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy