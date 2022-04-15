ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How an 8-year-old found her way home when she was deserted in a busy airport

By GPB Newsroom
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series from the Hidden Brain team about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. When Wendy McDowell was eight years old, she found herself all alone in one of the busiest international airports in the country. "You...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Burlington, IL
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Bismarck, IL
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tammin Sursok tears up as she reveals she and daughter Phoenix, eight, have tested positive for Covid-19 - after her husband almost died from the virus

Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok has tested positive for Covid-19. The 38-year-old actress shared the news on Wednesday, revealing her daughter Phoenix, eight, also has the virus. It comes after Tammin's American producer husband Sean McEwen, 45, almost died during his battle with coronavirus when he contracted it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Airports#Chicago O Hare#Pittsburgh#Hidden Brain
Daily Mail

Desperate search for school vice-captain who vanished three months ago ends in tragedy as his body is found - after he made a tear-jerking speech to classmates about his traumatic childhood

The desperate search for a missing 20-year-old man has ended in tragedy more than three months after he mysteriously vanished without a trace. Logan Losurdo, a former vice-captain of Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College, had been missing from the NSW Central Coast since November 26. His body was found 11 days...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gillian Sisley

Man Abandons Wife to Be with Mother Instead

Should a husband ever choose his mother over his wife?. If being married wasn’t already difficult, in-laws make it even harder on a couple. They can try to force their values and opinions on the pair, demanding that their desires be met. That sort of interference can put a terrible strain on a couple, increasing their odds of breaking up to a notable degree.
The Independent

Online seller Letgo sued over murder and robbery of couple who were using app to buy a car

The online selling platform Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a couple was robbed and killed while using the app as they tried to buy an SUV in a Denver, Colorado suburb in 2020. The lawsuit filed by family of the victims – Joe and Jossline Roland – in federal court on Thursday asserts that the app was negligent because it allowed the man who killed the parents of five children to become a “verified seller” while using a fake name despite his criminal past. The suit also named OfferUp, which has acquired the platform, as a defendant....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Leavenworth Times

Husband says wife must not roam from home

Dear Amy: I’ve been married to my husband for 29 years. He’s a good dad to our grown children and a good husband to me. One thing gives me a lot of anxiety and causes heated arguments: I would like to visit my family and friends in Greece, where I am originally from. He does not have as much time off from work as I do, and he dislikes taking long trips. He’s a homebody.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Mom Hijacks Academic Trip from Daughter for Personal Vacation

Do mothers deserve vacations paid for by other people?. After a long 2 years of the pandemic and travel restrictions, many are excited to finally get back out into the world and get some traveling done. Before the pandemic, data found that Americans took 2.29 billion domestic trips, while the United States has 1.4 billion international visitors per year.
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman praised for dumping boyfriend before vacation flight after being treated poorly by his mother

A woman has been applauded for refusing to get on a flight with her boyfriend’s family, after his mother gave her a coach plane ticket when the rest of the group was given first class one.In a recent post shared in the popular Subreddit, “Am I the A**shole?,” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/NoTGoingThank explained how her boyfriend’s parents paid for their own, their children and their children’s partners’  trip to Cabo. However, according to the original poster (OP), her boyfriend’s mom, Becky, isn’t a fan of her.“Becky, his mom, [doesn’t] seem to like me for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy