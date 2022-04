At least three officers appeared to open fire on an unarmed man seconds after he got out of his wrecked sedan in Fulton County, according to videos released Friday. Devin Nolley was struck multiple times in December 2018 after leading police on a chase from an East Point gas station, his attorneys said. Footage made public Friday appears to show officers shoot Nolley after got out of a wrecked Nissan sedan and ran toward the woods on I-285.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO