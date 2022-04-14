ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jason Newsted Claims Alex Van Halen Contacted Him About Potential Tour

By Chad Childers
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the aftermath of Eddie Van Halen's death, drummer Alex Van Halen has remained relatively quiet about his next musical move. But according to Jason Newsted, that move almost included a tour with himself and Joe Satriani. While speaking with the Palm Beach Post, the former Metallica and current...

