(KSLA) - On Saturday, March 26, Louisianans will head to the polls and cast their votes on several matters both locally and statewide. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters will decide on the race for Louisiana’s Second Court of Appeals. Judge Craig Marcotte will face Judge Erin Waddell Garrett. The pair both serve as district judges in Caddo Parish. Both are Republicans.

24 DAYS AGO