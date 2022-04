I grew up in Lincoln County. I will usually just tell people I’m from Damariscotta since most know where that is at least. If I say Nobleboro or Jefferson I usually get blank stares. If I say I went to Lincoln Academy people instantly think of the town of Lincoln, Maine, not Newcastle, Maine. And even when I moved in my mid-20s and technically was in Kennebec County, Google Maps showed that my apartment was just over the county line. So yeah, until I moved down here at 29 years of age, I really hadn’t gone far.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO