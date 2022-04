As positive cases of COVID-19 increase across the country, we could see the return of the indoor mask mandate here in New York. We are already seeing the return of the indoor mask mandate in one major US city. As of next week, Philadelphia will require all residents to wear masks indoors at all restaurants, shops, offices, and other indoor public spaces. The city health department announced that businesses can opt to require proof of vaccination instead of requiring masks but they would have to enforce that policy themselves.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO