When it comes to vacationing in Idaho, there are some really unique rental locations. The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is the one that quickly found itself on every travel blogger's list of the coolest Airbnbs in every state. Completed in 2019, the potato-shaped hotel was turned into a tiny house by Kristie Wolfe, one of the original members of the Tater Team that traveled around the country with it while it was the potato on the back of the original Great Big Idaho Potato Truck.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO