Alex Rodgers rewrote the programs single season steals mark with four stolen bases on the afternoon and third baseman Henry Hayman drove in 10 of his 11 RBIs on the day in nightcap setting the programs most RBIs produced in a single game in recent memory leading the Barton Community College baseball team to a Jayhawk West split with the Seward County Saints on Thursday at Brent Gould Field in Liberal, KS.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO