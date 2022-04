In 1995, Barton Community College sponsored 13 sports teams with just under 230 athletes. The college, just outside of Great Bend, has 22 programs with over 370 student athletes in 2022. Despite that growth, there has not been any structural additions to the main gym since 1995, when the Kirkman Student Activity Center was established.

