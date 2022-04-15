Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for April 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Rockford has lost a legend when it comes to officiating and umpiring. L.N. “Milt” Morse passed away recently after a brief illness. He was 78 years old. Morse lived in Rockford since the age of eight. He started officiating games when he was 29 years old. He umpired softball games and he […]

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO