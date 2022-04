Boise Music Festival. Snake River Stampede. The Western Idaho Fair. They're all on your summer bucket list. That takes care of three weekends! How else do you plan to fill it?. You've thought about road trips to Seattle or the Oregon Coast, but with gas prices as high as they are right now those options have lost a little luster. Especially when you realize that gas prices are even higher in those destinations!

BOISE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO