ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Future Cards Suggest Some Upcoming Feuds

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s what’s next. WWE is in the beginning of an unofficial new season as WrestleMania 38 has come and gone. That means things are starting to pick up a little bit as WWE is trying to go with some new stories and ideas. Some of these ideas can be rather fascinating...

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Reveals Very Bad Health News

That doesn’t sound good. There have been so many wrestlers throughout the years and some of them have become names that are known to most wrestling fans. It can be interesting to see what they are doing after they leave the ring, though that does not necessarily mean it is a good thing. That seems to be the case again as a legend has shared some bad news.
WWE
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes' wife could be coming to WWE

According to our colleagues at Fightful, while Brandi wasn't initially brought to the screen with her husband Cody Rhodes, she had "a lot of productive conversations" with several influential names over the Wrestlemania weekend. It has also been pointed out that Brandi is continuing to work on her unscripted content...
WWE
Wrestling World

Has WWE lost faith in Asuka?

In recent months, many WWE Superstars have unfortunately had to leave the scene, facing a long period of forced stop, some on account of being fired from the company, falling within the framework of financial cuts due in part to the situation linked to the covid and those for personal problems or injuries, more or less serious.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Drew Mcintyre
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Vs Roman Reigns For Undisputed WWE Title Set For UK

WWE has announced the top matches for their upcoming live events in the UK and France. WWE will run Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena on Thursday, April 28; The O2 Arena in London, England on Friday, April 29; Paris, France at the Accor Arena on Saturday, April 30; and the QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena on Sunday, May 1 in Leipzig, Germany.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Positive Sign On Injured AEW Star’s Recovery

Welcome back. You never want to see an injury in wrestling. It might be major or minor, but there is nothing good about someone getting hurt. An injury can shake up a wrestler’s career for a long time and the question becomes how long it can be before they return to the ring. That was the case again earlier this year, and now we might have an answer to that question.
WWE
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Combat#European
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Name Working With AEW Two Weeks After Working At WrestleMania

Welcome to your new home. The rise of AEW has done a lot of things for the wrestling world. One of the most important is allowing wrestlers and people in the wrestling industry a new place to work outside of WWE. AEW is going to need to bring in some people to work in front of and behind the camera and now they have done just that, including someone who has been with WWE very recently.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/15)

WWE SmackDown will air live tonight from the DCU Center in Worcester Massachusetts. It’s interesting to report that WWE and the arena does not have Roman Reigns or The Usos, or Ronda Rousey, advertised for tonight’s show. However, RAW stars RK-Bro, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are advertised. The arena has Rhodes vs. Rollins advertised so that is likely the dark main event for the night.
WORCESTER, MA
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Signs Top Independent Star, Debuting This Weekend

Welcome to the team. There are a lot of wrestlers on the AEW and WWE rosters, but there are several who are not signed to either of the major promotions. That means there are several stars out there that one of the promotions would want to sign. It is a big deal when one of them signs, and that seems to be the case again with one of the biggest named out there.
WWE
Wrestling World

JBL may have a new role in the future

During the latest After The Bell podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer JBL and Ron Simmons talked about The Undertaker and Vader. On The Undertaker, Simmons revealed: “I remember him and saw him take his first steps in WWE. He has always been himself... I have the greatest admiration for...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Jay White Wants Match Against Top WWE Star

During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, NJPW superstar Jay White joined to talk about how he started to gain interest in wrestling. During the conversation, White revealed a cool story involving him winning free tickets to WrestleMania as a kid. The Switchblade detailed the situation and how it ultimately led to him regaining his love for professional wrestling.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Current Internal Alignments Of Smackdown Women’s Roster

A new report has the current internal breakdown of the Smackdown women’s roster in terms of babyfaces and heels. PWInsider reports that the current internal listing for the division is as follows:. Babyfaces:. * Ronda Rousey. * Sasha Banks. * Naomi. * Lacey Evans. Heels:. * Charlotte Flair. *...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Two To One: Huge Title Match Officially Set For WrestleMania Backlash

That’s the big one. We are on the way to WrestleMania Backlash and that makes for a tricky build. With WrestleMania out of the way, it is time to start doing things a little bit differently and WWE needs to come up with a way to make that work. Sometimes they try something a little out of the ordinary and that seems to be what they are doing with a title match that is doing something different.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Lumberjack Match And More Set For WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey News

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Next Friday’s SmackDown will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match. This week’s SmackDown saw McIntyre face Zayn in a rematch from the previous week, which ended in a Count Out due to Zayn retreating through the crowd. Zayn did the same thing this week, but later ran into Adam Peace backstage, who said he will be unable to run next week because there will be Lumberjacks surrounding the ring.
WWE
PWMania

Danhausen Curses William Regal After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

After the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, there was an in-ring promo segment with the Blackpool Combat Club and Danhausen. Danhausen ended up cursing William Regal because Regal wouldn’t give up his suit to Danhausen. However, Bryan Danielson asked for mercy and Danhusen then un-cursed Regal.
WWE
PWMania

Speculation On Tony Khan’s Next “Huge” Announcement

It was revealed during the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite that President Tony Khan will be making another “huge” announcement on next week’s show. Khan previously revealed that he had purchased Ring of Honor during a segment on Dynamite. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on what Khan’s follow-up announcement could be:
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Rampage Results – April 15, 2022

It’s a big show this week as AEW has suddenly started turning Rampage into something that matters. That means a World Title match this week, as Hangman Page defends the World Title against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match. That could mean a possible title change and that means a nice feeling. Let’s get to it.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE SmackDown live results: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Last week, Roman Reigns promised to reveal his next plans after defeating Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Instead, he ordered The Usos to unify their SmackDown Tag Team titles with the Raw Tag Team titles. Shinsuke Nakamura then interrupted, but Reigns hugged him. It was all a distraction so Jimmy Uso could hit a superkick on Nakamura.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy