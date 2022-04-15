ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Tigers fall short in series opener vs. No. 6 Arkansas

By Spencer Chrisman
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU (23-10, 7-6 SEC) fell short in the opening game of the series against No. 6 Arkansas (26-7, 9-4 SEC) the SEC Division West leader 5-4 on Thursday, April 14. The Tigers missed a huge opportunity in the top of the eighth inning...

Hagen Smith’s incredible start lifts No. 6 Diamond Hogs over LSU

Hagen Smith turned a performance for the ages on Friday. Arkansas' freshman left-hander, in Game Two against rival LSU, was brilliant and the sixth-ranked Hogs clinched the series victory of the Tigers with a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium. Smith allowed just three total baserunners – one via walk and two with base knocks – in working seven innings and striking out seven in the process. "Real impressive," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. "I mean, it's hard to shut anybody out, especially a team with that lineup." Arkansas scored three runs in the third to take control on a solo home run from Zack Gregory and a two-run shot from Michael Turner. Chris Lanzilli added another solo homer in the fifth to finish off the scoring. LSU didn't get a runner to even second base until the eighth inning against Zebulon Vermillion. The Tigers left the bases loaded in the frame when Evan Taylor induced a flyout to end things. Arkansas will look to get a sweep in the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
No. 15 LSU suffers first sweep of season to No. 6 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC) were unable to avoid their first sweep in Southeastern Conference play dropping the final game to No. 6 Arkansas 6-2 (28-7, 11-4 SEC) 6-2 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers are just one week removed from sweeping Mississippi State and entered...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
