The Twitter Investors Musk Hopes to Keep May Not Want to Stay

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk said Thursday -- and later backed it up with a tweet -- that he wants to retain as many of. ’s shareholders as possible if he’s successful in his bid to take the social-media network private. First, he might have to persuade them to accept his...

news.bloomberglaw.com

FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Investors#Institutional Investors#Gerber Kawasaki Wealt
Daily Mail

'Elon Musk seems to be our last hope': Tucker Carlson whose own show is suspended from Twitter hails Tesla CEO's 9% stake in social media platform 'brings back freedom from censorship'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hailed Tesla and Space X founder and CEO, Elon Musk, for last week's purchase of Twitter shares, making him one of the company's biggest shareholders, suggesting that it could see a 'restoration of free speech' on the platform. Carlson said Musk's involvement would likely lead...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. After shares of Tesla ( TSLA...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Says Potential Twitter Buy Isn’t About Money, It’s About ‘Freedom’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter — not for profit, but for “freedom.” Whether he’ll secure the popular social media company remains another question. Musk talked openly about his bid for Twitter Thursday afternoon during a TED Talk Q&A. Earlier in the day, Musk, in a filing with the SEC, said “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”
BUSINESS

