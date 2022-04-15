ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico Attorney General Announces Embezzlement Convictions Of Former Cattle Baron Restaurant Employees

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE — Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday the convictions of former Cattle Baron employees Brian and Tammy Casaus. The married couple pled guilty to charges including racketeering, embezzlement, money laundering and tax fraud. They both face terms of incarceration, with sentencing to be held at a later...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

