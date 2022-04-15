ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Swap Shop Shopping Day

 1 day ago

SHOPPING ONLY DAY at Swap Shop at WSWMD on Old Ferry Road, Brattleboro on Saturday, April 16, 8:30 am to noon. ALL ITEMS ARE FREE. Photos of some available...

KREM2

Local quilting shop named the top shop in the country

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Quilting Bee was selected as one of the top 10 quilt shops in the country by Quilt Sampler magazine. The store will be featured in Quilt Sampler's upcoming spring/summer 2022 magazine that will be released on April 29, 2022. The magazine will have...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KIAH

Adopt don’t shop on National Puppy Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s National Puppy Day! PetSuites of America joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe with a dog up for adoption. Meet Chica! She is a super sweet Staffie mix who loves toys, playing with other dogs and mostly snuggles!  She was originally pulled from Barc in April of 2021 where she was scheduled to […]
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Area Motorcycle Groups Hold First Annual ‘Bunny Run’

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Easter weekend is also known as a great time to give back. On Saturday, local motorcycle clubs did just that. Despite the rain, they still came out to deliver stuffed bunnies to UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital patients. The “Bunny Run” is a fundraising campaign to help enhance patient experience and support employee education at the hospital. The Bikers said holidays can be lonely for patients but the donated gifts go a long way to bring joy during difficult times. “This is our way of letting children in various hospitals throughout Pittsburgh know that even though they’re stuck in the hospital for Easter, somebody is still out there thinking about them,” said Lew Thomas, President of the Steel City Vulcans. “This is our way of giving back.” This was the first year for the run but they hope it becomes an Easter tradition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE

