ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NY

Several departments called to house fire

Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters were called around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday to Versailes Road in Hanover for...

www.observertoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Justice Department investigating fatal house fire

VILLAGE OF UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The state Department of Justice is investigating a house fire in Juneau County that left one person dead. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of the fire at around 7:35 a.m. Saturday. Crews from...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forestville, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Sheridan, NY
City
Irving, NY
City
Hanover, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Hanover, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Creek, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
FireRescue1

Robert Weisbaum addresses how the housing crisis is affecting some fire departments

The Crested Butte Fire Protection District fire chief shares how his department has navigated the challenge, plus its impact on recruitment and retention — In this episode of the Side Alpha Podcast, Robert Weisbaum, EMS & Fire Chief for the Crested Butte Fire Protection District in Colorado, tackles a unique challenge facing the firefighters and its broader impact on the fire service as a whole. Specifically, Weisbaum and Chief Bashoor discuss the affordable housing crisis that affects so many across the country, including firefighters. Weisbaum explains the approach his department has taken to securing affordable housing for firefighters, and how this approach helps with broader recruitment and retention efforts.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire
YourErie

Fire destroys Fairview Township trailer

Crews had their hands full on Saturday, April 16 as multiple fire departments battled a trailer fire in Fairview Township. Firefighters were called to the 6800 block of Swanville Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. The first crews on scene reported heavy smoke and fire. Firefighters knocked the blaze down quickly and were able to gain […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
Cape Gazette

Firefighters battle blaze in Dewey Beach

A fire April 16 in Dewey Beach caused about $1 million in damage, fire officials say, as they continue to investigate. The blaze was reported at 3 a.m. at 1902 Bayard Ave., between Swedes and Saulsbury streets, and appears to have caused major damage to more than one structure. Bill...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two-alarm fire leaves Norton home uninhabitable

NORTON, Mass. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a home in Norton on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to a two-family home on Charlotte Avenue around 4:47 p.m. They were met with “heavy fire” coming from the back of the home, according to Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons.
NORTON, MA
WTVC

Chattanooga Fire Department is hiring

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Captain Damien Vinson and Firefighter Allen Green talks about how the Chattanooga Fire Department is hiring and smoke alarm safety. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS DFW

10 hit by gunfire in South Carolina mall shooting, 3 in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said that 12 people were injured, including 10 by gunfire, in a shooting at a South Carolina mall on April 16, 2022. WLTX reported that police believe the shooting at the Columbiana Mall in Columbia was not random and that the people involved knew each other. Three people were detained, "but have not been called suspects." Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said that the first shooting call came in at about 2:03 p.m. by someone inside the mall. When police arrived, they determined 12 people had been injured; 10 suffered gunshot wounds and two were trampled in...
COLUMBIA, SC
9&10 News

Alpena Police Investigate Deadly Two Vehicle Crash

The Alpena Police Department and Alpena City Ambulance were called to a two-vehicle crash on Ford Avenue near Herman around 3:40 on Saturday morning. Officers say a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 81-year-old woman was traveling southwest on Ford Avenue when she struck an unoccupied wrecker parked on the side of the road.
ALPENA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy