Several departments called to house fire

The Crested Butte Fire Protection District fire chief shares how his department has navigated the challenge, plus its impact on recruitment and retention — In this episode of the Side Alpha Podcast, Robert Weisbaum, EMS & Fire Chief for the Crested Butte Fire Protection District in Colorado, tackles a unique challenge facing the firefighters and its broader impact on the fire service as a whole. Specifically, Weisbaum and Chief Bashoor discuss the affordable housing crisis that affects so many across the country, including firefighters. Weisbaum explains the approach his department has taken to securing affordable housing for firefighters, and how this approach helps with broader recruitment and retention efforts.

CRESTED BUTTE, CO ・ 25 DAYS AGO