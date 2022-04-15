ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

You Could Help Mitigate Yakima Disasters

By Lance Tormey
 3 days ago
Yakima County officials have started a process to update a plan to protect you from natural and human caused disasters. The county has started updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan to identify the greatest threats and hazards facing the community, and how to best mitigate the impacts on people and...

